Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for pet owners

"This year we were approached by an employee who was preparing to adopt a pet and he came forward and asked his manager and said 'hey can I have some additional flexibility in bringing home a puppy?' " said Allison McMenimen of Nina Hale. "And of course there's the on-boarding and training that's really important and we thought 'well, of course, you can.' This is a hardworking, smart employee and we'd love to reciprocate by giving you some flexibility as you change at home with your new pet."