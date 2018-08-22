Students were bullied for dirty clothes, so the principal opened a free laundromat at the school

NEWARK, NJ (WCBS/CNN) - A principal in New Jersey found a practical way to end some vicious bullying.
He discovered students coming to school in unwashed clothes were being harassed both in person and online.
Thanks to his work and generous donations, kids who don't have laundry service at home can take care of cleaning up at school.
Students at West Side High School are picking up a new life skill this year - doing their laundry.
"I've seen kids, a few kids, in the back of the class talk about kids in the front of the class and how they smell and how their clothes are looking dirty," said student Nasirr Cameron.
Students are limited in what colors they can wear because of a school dress code.
Rising senior Dashawn Latham said he only gets to the laundromat once every two weeks.
Principal Akbar Cook said kids were missing class because of it - 85 percent miss three to five days of school a month.
"They were being bullied, and it wasn't just in the building, it was on Snapchat," Cook said.
He spent the last two years securing a $20,000 grant and getting labor from the Newark school system to turn the old football team locker room into a free, on-campus laundromat with commercial grade machines.
The laundry room will be available to students every day after school from 3 to 6, and they can be escorted by a teacher if they have an urgent need. Plus, they don't need to worry about laundry supplies. Donations have poured in.
"There are many times the students come in because they're embarrassed, they don't look the same, somebody's complaining about body odor," said school social worker Jamila Hammond. "I would say, 'OK baby, we're going to have to do it the old-fashioned way. You have soap, you have water.' But now with this laundry room, we don't have to do that."
