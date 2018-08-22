What food expiration labels actually mean

(CNN) - Have you ever looked at food packaging and wondered, is this safe to eat?
With labels that carry dates that are "sell by," "use by," "best if used by," it's no wonder most of us are confused.
Ninety-percent of people don't understand the dates on labels according to a study by the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Here are some quick tips on understanding what those labels actually mean.
Best if used by/before
This is not a safety label, it just lets consumers know that a jar of salsa or package of crackers is going to taste better before the date listed rather than after.
Sell by
This is the date set by manufacturers to let retailers when to remove the product from their shelves.
The goal here is to ensure consumers get the product at its best quality.
Use by
This is the last date that guarantees the best quality.
This is not a safety date unless it is used on infant formula.
Generally, most canned foods can be stored for two to five years
High acid foods like canned juices, tomatoes, and pickles can be stored for a year to 18 months.
If you're still not sure the USDA has a free app "Food Keeper" to help you decide on whether to keep it our throw it out.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.