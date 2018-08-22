Police break window to free dog from hot van

MARYSVILLE, WA (RNN) – Police get personal when they find a dog locked in a van on a hot summer's day.
The officers rescued the dog and then took to social media to call out the person responsible.
"Is this your dog? Is this your window? Interior temperature of your van was 103 degrees and officers waited 90 minutes for someone to return before forcing entry," Marysville Police said on Twitter.
"This. Is. Lethal. If this dog belongs to you, call 911 to speak with an officer as soon as possible."
The pictures from the community 30 miles north of Seattle show the mixed-breed pup cooling off in the back of an air-conditioned patrol car.
"The doggo is safe tonight. Vehicle was being borrowed by an acquaintance of the owner," the MPD said in a Twitter update.
"Person responsible has been identified. Charge(s) pending."
But the saga wasn't over as far as the public was concerned. They wanted to know about the 90-minute delay before the officers broke in to free the dog.
"Officers were watching the dog carefully," police said on Twitter. "When it appeared to be in distress after multiple unsuccessful attempts were made to locate the owner, officers then forced entry."
