Dog saved after being stuck underneath house for 30 hours

CENTENNIAL, CO (KDVR/CNN) A Colorado family is overjoyed after they were reunited with their beloved dog.
She was stuck under their house for nearly 30 hours and had to be pulled out by firefighters.
A Jack Russell Terrier named 'Luna' Spanish for "moon."
She hadn't seen the sun for more than a day since she'd been tucked underneath the family's Centennial home since yesterday morning.
The eight-year-old having lived nine lives underground - now the center of media attention in a metro area in need of a little pick-me-up.
"It's emotional. Very emotional moment. I mean it was amazing just to see her come out with all the work of the fire the fire department here just you know all day went from the sides of the front and they really worked hard to get my little baby out here. A big thank you across. "
Rescuers worked around the clock to free Luna from underneath the house.
