Video: Man torches family's vehicle in FL

MIRAMAR, FL (WSVN/CNN) - A family saw its vehicle go up in flames after a random act of arson.
Right now, authorities have discerned no possible motive, and the search for the suspect is ongoing.
In the video released by Miramar PD, you can see a man with white shoes and long hair walk up to the car in the driveway just after 3 a.m.
He pours what appears to be a flammable liquid from a jug on the roof and sets it down.
He steps back slightly, looks around, then ignites and runs.
"You don't know what to think. You never expect to wake up and see your car on fire," Alexander Caro said.
He said he couldn't believe it. Moments after a man set his wife's Acura MDX on fire, a neighbor alerted the family by frantically knocking on the door.
"Woken up to heavy banging on the door, we had no clue what was going on. 'Come out here,' and our car is literally on fire from bumper to bumper," Caro said.
It all happened in the early morning hours Aug. 12. The driveway is scorched.
"It makes it that much frightening specially not knowing why we were targeted in particular or if it was a random act. All those unanswered questions make it that much more to deal with," Caro said.
After the arson, only a shell of the charred MDX was left, a much different sight than what the SUV looked like before.
The paint on the garage almost melted off because of the heat from the flames.
"Thank God, it didn't go inside," Caro said.
Thankfully the family of four wasn't hurt.
The fire didn't spread, and their car insurance has covered a rental while they figure out what to do next.
The big question remains - who set the Acura on fire? Miramar police are hoping someone watching will have those answers so Caro's family can get justice.
"We're just still trying to make sense of it all. To be honest with you, it's still very, very surreal," Caro said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the authorities, who have posted a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.