'Extraordinarily creative': Teacher searches for kidney donor by handing out business cards

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) - A Georgia teacher in need of a kidney, is searching for a donor match in a unique way.
"See if we see anybody down here," said Sam Worley as he stood on the side of an Atlanta highway looking for a kidney donor.
"I got sunblock on," Sam Worley said as cars passed by.
"Thank you, sir. God bless you," he said to a driver.
All Worley wants to do is hit the brakes.
He's been walking up to drivers for weeks and he doesn't want a handout.
"I'm not taking money but if you'd take a card, I'd appreciate it," he tells a driver.
"Thank you, God bless you," he tells another driver. "I'm not taking money but I have a card for the Piedmont donation number."
Worley just wants a chance to live.
"If you could share me online I'd appreciate it, I'm trying to get a kidney," he said.
"I was sitting at this light at this intersection one day on the way home from work and I thought it's something. It's something."
Worley said he's been on a wait list for six years.
"In five more years I might be too sick to do this to get a kidney," he said. "The wait time keeps increasing. Right now they tell me 10 years but when the 10 years is up they could be telling me 15 to 20. I don't have that time."
He's not willing to just sit around any longer.
"I figure desperate times, desperate measures," he said.
So a few times a week, you'll find him on the side of the road sharing his story in hopes of finding that perfect match.
"I think it's extraordinarily creative," said one passenger.
"I actually had one lady one day ask me is this for real?" Worley said. "I was like, 'yes ma'am.' I think they're just in shock that there's people on this list for that long and there's people dying while they're waiting, and I don't want to be that person."
It's like a full-time job.
But he already has one of those.
"Worley is amazing, I mean, he's the type of person that would really do anything for his students."
Talk to any of his students at the Art Institute and you'll quickly see why Worley is not in this fight alone.
"This is someone who I feel like, deserves it, he deserves more time to be here, he's not done yet," said one of his students.
Those he teaches in the classroom are giving back, helping him in his cause.
