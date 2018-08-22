'A hero in every sense of the word': Father says of woman hit by train in Atlanta

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) - A Wisconsin woman is being called a hero after saving her mother's life.
Katie Wenszell, however, is now severely injured in an Atlanta hospital.
Her family is thankful for her bravery and are hoping for a quick recovery.
It was supposed to be a memorable trip to Atlanta.
But the memories made were not what a Milwaukee family ever expected.
Jerry Wenszell was at home in Wisconsin.
"It's been up and down," said Wenszell, the woman's father.
His wife and four of his daughters were on a trip in Georgia.
He got a call Sunday.
"She said mom and Katie have been involved in a train accident," Wenszell said. "That's just not a normal statement. That just isn't."
The women were at Atlanta's Midtown Marta station when investigators said Christopher Brooklin, 28, pushed Susan Wenszell onto the tracks.
"Katie seeing this, as an on-coming train is coming, jumped down to move Sue off the tracks," he said.
Katie Wenszell and her mother laid inside the track.
The train went over the top of her mom.
But Katie Wenszell was wearing a backpack.
"She was caught and beaten between the railroad tracks and the under-carriage of the vehicle," Jerry Wenszell said.
The 28-year-old was dragged and critically injured.
Her mother is fine.
Katie is in a medically induced coma, fighting for her life.
She has broken bones in her face, part of her foot had to be amputated and her shoulder is severely injured.
"Had she not done that, my wife would be coming home in a funeral box," Jerry Wenszell said.
The family is asking for prayers for a woman who saved her mother's life.
"A hero in every sense of the word," he said.
Jerry Wenszell is currently at home with four of his children.
He will head to Atlanta on Thursday to be with his daughter.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.
