'This is for all the kids': Priest attacked at IN church in wake of abuse scandal

MERRILVILLE, IN (WGN/CNN) – The FBI is investigating an attack that landed an Indiana priest in the hospital as a hate crime because they believe it happened simply because he is a priest.
The Rev. Basil Hutsko, 64, was badly beaten at the end of a Monday morning church service at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Merrilville, IN.
The attack knocked the priest unconscious for 15 minutes, and he had to be hospitalized, where he underwent tests to determine the extent of his injuries.
Hutsko says the male attacker approached him from behind.
"The attacker grabbed him, choked him and threw him to the ground and knocked him unconscious. He was wearing gloves. Father Basil does not know who it was, but while he was attacking him, he heard the attacker say to him, 'This is for all the kids,'" said the Rev. Thomas Loya, a friend and colleague of Hutsko.
The words the suspect spoke during the assault suggest Hutsko was attacked just because he is a priest.
Hutsko has never been accused of sexual abuse.
"He's a very dedicated priest and hardworking and in good standing," Loya said.
The FBI is investigating the incident as a hate crime. No one is in custody.
The attack comes as a grand jury in Pennsylvania found the Roman Catholic Church covered up child sex abuse by more than 300 priests over seven decades.
Many religious leaders, including Loya, worry the scandal makes them targets. Loya says priests have been attacked and disrespected for that reason in the past.
But while Loya is not surprised by the attack, he didn't expect it to happen to someone he knows.
"The stories are very ugly... and very unbecoming of the church, so I can see where some people might become enraged. But at the same time, people get enraged and do this to an innocent priest, and that's not going to help or solve anything," he said.
