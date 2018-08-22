Mother fatally shoots disabled son, tries to kill self

BEND, OR (KTVZ/CNN) – Oregon police say the mother of a 7-year-old boy is in the hospital with a "life-threatening condition" after she allegedly shot her son to death then turned the gun on herself.
Emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious woman in a Bend, OR, home Monday evening.
When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Tashina Jordan and notes and evidence that indicated she had attempted suicide but was unsuccessful at taking her own life.
Investigators also found the woman's 7-year-old son Mason Jordan, who had cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, shot to death.
They say Jordan's notes led them to believe she was the sole suspect in Mason's shooting.
A family member and first responders performed life-saving efforts on Jordan, and she was taken the hospital, where she is currently "suffering from a life-threatening condition."
When Mason was 5 weeks old, he suffered heart failure and two brain bleeds, which left him disabled.
"He's a miracle child. He wasn't supposed to make it," said Jordan in a 2016 news report.
Mason was a happy boy with a great laugh, according to a website for Sparrow Clubs, which helped elementary school students contribute to the 7-year-old's medical expenses.
At age 5, he loved reading, watercolor painting, listening to music and playing with his cars and trucks.
