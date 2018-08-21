Teacher suspended for part-time role as pole-dance instructor

HOKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD/CNN) - A North Carolina teacher is upset after she was suspended for something she considers just a hobby.
Kandice Mason says she was taken off the job because of her part-time role as a pole-dancing instructor.
Mason loves to teach and said she was really looking forward to meeting her sixth graders.
"I was very excited. I had already been given my classroom," said Mason.
She also has a passion for learning, earning a Master's in psychology, Bachelor's in English, and a certificate in phlebotomy.
Mason says she uses pole dancing for exercise.
"That's how I stay in shape. That's how I feel like I can express myself and have time for myself, she said."
A video of her pole dancing inside her home was posted to her private Facebook account.
But it somehow got leaked to Hoke County Public Schools and Mason was suspended with pay.
"I work so hard to try to make sure I can provide for my daughters, for myself, for our livelihood, to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I'm passionate about," said Mason.
Mason said she has never felt ashamed of pole dancing and that she sees it as an artform.
Mason's case could go before the Hoke County School Board, which has the final say regarding her employment.
