Body of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found

(RNN) - Officials believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a student at the University of Iowa who had been missing for more than a month.
Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, told the Associated Press that the body was found Tuesday and is believed to be Tibbetts.
In a press conference on Tuesday, police said a man in the country illegally has now been charged with Tibbetts murder. Police said 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with 1st degree murder.
If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
Police said surveillance video was used to track down Rivera, who is from Mexico.
Tibbetts went missing in July after going out for a jog, leading to a wide search conducted by a range of authorities and extensive media attention.
The Des Moines Register reported, citing the criminal complaint filed by police, that Rivera told authorities he saw Tibbetts jogging on July 18, got out of his car and began "running behind her and alongside her."
When she threatened to call police, he said he "got mad" and blacked out. The next thing he said he remembers is coming to an intersection and realizing Tibbetts was in his trunk.
The paper reported at that point he found her with "blood on the side of her head," and carried her into a cornfield where he left her.
Rivera led investigators to the body on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.