Priest abuse victim committed suicide, says sister

PITTSBURGH (WPXI/CNN) - The grand jury report on the Pittsburgh diocese sex abuse shows the church paid for therapy for many abuse victims.
However, it also cut off that funding for some victims, and one woman says that led her brother to kill himself.
Frances Samber has spent the last eight years fighting to tell the story her brother never had the chance to share.
"Every victim who has suffered at the hands of the diocese needs their story told in the court of law," Samber said.
Michael Unglo, her brother, struggled for years after being sexually assaulted by his priest.
At one point, the diocese agreed to pay for counseling and treatment.
But those payments came to an end in the spring of 2010.
"He was actually alerted during a therapy session and it kind of sent him into a spiral," Samber said.
A couple of weeks later, Unglo took his own life.
The grand jury report found several examples of the diocese cutting off payments to abuse victims.
One section detailing accusations against Father Robert Caselucci of Pittsburgh reads: "In January 2015, assistance coordinator Rita Flaherty sent a letter to the victim's former therapist which indicated that the diocese was moving towards a more time-limited approach to the therapy they would cover.
The diocese would offer a limitation of three years or 90 sessions for alleged victims."
The diocese said it was done on a case by case basis.
Diocese spokesman Father Ron Lengwin defended the policy.
"When it reaches like a million dollars you have to say are you getting the right treatment? Do you still need it?" Lengwin said.
The diocese said Monday it endorses a two-year extension on civil abuse cases beyond the statute of limitation.
Copyright 2018 WPXI via CNN. All rights reserved.