'Daredevil stuff': Video shows alleged drug deal on NYPD squad car

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – An alleged drug deal was caught on camera on the trunk of a New York Police Department police cruiser.
The cops were nowhere to be found.
The NYPD is still investigating whether the deal was real.
With a scale on the trunk of a marked police car, the man seen in the video weighs what looks like marijuana buds.
"Would you want eight?" says the alleged drug dealer.
"Yeah, I want eight bro," the customer responds.
"3.6," the alleged dealer responds.
The measurement was 3.6 grams of something sitting on a legitimate NYPD patrol vehicle from the 83rd precinct.
No officers in sight, but children are heard playing behind them in the Bushwick playground.
It's not clear if it was filmed as part of a prank or an actual drug transaction, but it happened with no interference.
"That's alarming," said Talaune Hollie, a park visitor. "That's daredevil stuff. Where were the police?"
A police source told WCBS no officers witnessed the alleged "joint" operation but they do want to speak with the person in the video.
The video comes a month before a new policy where New York City residents caught smoking marijuana in public will be issued a summons, instead of beong arrested.
"Of course not," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, when asked if the incident would become a new normal. "That is look that's someone who thought they were somehow being cute or being cool and they're not they're getting themselves into a lot of trouble for what they did. It's not acceptable. It's still illegal in this state we're going to keep disciplining, keep providing those summonses and follow up with enforcement."
Nancy Chin hopes the mayor isn't just blowing smoke.
She said the park's bathroom has become a hot spot for smoking pot.
Park users are intimidated.
"I don't want to bother them because I don't want to get in trouble," Chin said.
Meantime if police do find the man in the video, a police source says he would only be charged if he's found to possess marijuana when taken into custody.
