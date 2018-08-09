New documents, questions on Huntsville City Council candidate’s campaign address

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Wednesday, WAFF 48 News obtained deeds, hospital liens and campaign documentation on Huntsville City Council candidate Jacob Anders and the address he said he resides in.
On Tuesday, WAFF 48 News spoke to neighbors who said the property had been abandoned for years. In July, three neighbors signed an affidavit that stated the home had been empty for the last four months.
Huntsville city ordinance requires the candidate for this office to live in the district 90 days prior to the election day. The cutoff for the municipal election is May 31.
One neighbor said Anders had admitted to not living at the home during a canvassing stop.
The tax assessment for the Drummond Road property is in the name of Anders' great-grandmother, Ada Faulkner.
The deed is also in Faulkner's name.
Faulkner died in May 2014.
Kristie Harmon, Anders' mother and campaign manager, sent the following statement Wednesday:
The campaign did not provide any documentation that Anders actually resides at the home.
WAFF 48 News went to the home Tuesday, and nobody answered the door. The utilities also appeared to be turned off.
The Huntsville city clerk confirmed the Drummond Road address is on Anders' drivers license, and the Alabama Secretary of State's office confirmed he is registered to vote from the home.
WAFF 48 News is in possession of a redacted copy of Anders' license and could not confirm when it was issued.
Following Tuesday's story, WAFF 48 News received multiple tips Anders and his family resided on Pops Corner in Madison County, outside of Huntsville city limits.
WAFF 48 News obtained two December 2016 hospital liens, which stated Anders and Harmon lived at the Pops Corner address.
The deed is in Marie Faulkner Smith's name, Anders' grandmother.
Neighbors confirmed they recognized Anders and that he spent time in the area, but all declined to be interviewed.
On Wednesday, WAFF 48 News went to the Pops Corner address and was met by a woman who said she was Anders' grandmother. She said Anders was at the home at the time and told WAFF to leave the property.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the local drivers license office and the U.S. Postal Service all declined to provide address information for Anders.
Huntsville's city clerk said Anders had submitted all the paperwork appropriately to run for office and that any opposition candidate would need to challenge Anders' candidacy in the courts.
WAFF 48 News spoke to one local campaign operative who said their candidate is not concerned about the Anders campaign in the election.
