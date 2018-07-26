Registration open for 15th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Registration is now open for Huntsville Hospital Foundation's 15th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run 5K and Survivors' Walk on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Huntsville Junior High School.
A few exciting changes have been announced for the 15th annual run, including a new start time. The Survivors' Walk will now start at 8 a.m., giving race participants the opportunity to honor and cheer on participating breast cancer survivors. The 5K race will then begin at 8:30 a.m., with runner awards at 10 a.m.
The event will also feature pink race shirts for the first time ever, free to every runner who registers.
"It is so amazing that we get to celebrate 15 years of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run," said Annette McAdams, 2018 Ribbon Run co-chairman. "We have raised more than $3.1 million in that time, and every penny has been used locally in the fight against breast cancer. Let's make this year the best ever, and we can do that with the community's support."
The 2018 race will once again raise essential funds for the Huntsville and Madison Hospital Breast Centers.
This year's proceeds will enable the Foundation to purchase a new ultrasound machine and three ultrasound upgrades for Huntsville Hospital Breast Center, and will go toward the purchase of a new 3D tomosynthesis machine for Madison Hospital Breast Center.
"Diagnostic equipment bought with proceeds from past runs was used to detect my breast cancer, thus saving my life," said Marijane Jerauld, 2018 Ribbon Run co-chairman.
"As someone so directly blessed by this event which raises funds that stay local, it is gratifying to see the amazing support we get from the community. Please join us for this 15 year milestone run as we continue the fight to make every breast cancer patient a survivor!"
For more information or to register, please visit lizhurleyribbonrun.org. The $25 early-bird rate ends Monday, Sept. 3.
Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund
WAFF 48 news anchor Liz Hurley established the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation in 1999 following her own fight against breast cancer. Thanks to generous supporters of the fund, more than $4.4 million has been raised to support breast cancer awareness programs and to equip Huntsville and Madison Hospitals' Breast Centers with the latest diagnostic technology.
