New developments coming to Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Officials say Inspiration Landing will be a huge development for not only Sheffield, but the entire Tennessee Valley.
Officials say it has taken more than three years to get the multi-million dollar project to this point. The city can now start cleaning debris from the old city dump to prepare for construction.
"This project will include an amphitheater, event center, town center with restaurants, shops, brewery, movie theater, and building a marina," said Councilman Ronnie Wicks.
Wicks said the development project will offer several different attractions that will create more than 500 jobs for north Alabama.
The city plans to break ground by the end of the year.
