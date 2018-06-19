Dangers of hot water hoses

Alabama is no stranger when it comes to the scorching summer temperatures.

Many people try to stay cool by going swimming, running through the sprinklers at their house, or even using the water out of the water hose. However, if that water hose has been sitting out in the hot sun all day, that could cause some severe injuries if you’re sprayed with it.

The water temperature inside a water hose can reach a temperature as high as 190 degrees if left in the sun. If you were to spray that water on yourself or a child, that could cause second to third degree burns.

“It’s not something you think about, but it could happen,” says Huntsville Fire and Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie.

Las Vegas experienced something similar with a child being burned from a hot water hose. That prompted their fire department to post a warning on social media.

You can easily avoid this tragic situation. When you first turn on the water hose, let the water run for a few seconds until it is cool to the touch. Once you are done using the hose, turn off the water and make sure to drain any excess water out of the hose.

This will help to ensure your family is safe and save you a trip to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48