Brandon: More heat, humidity and afternoon storms today

More sunshine, heat, and humidity are all back this afternoon. It’ll be another day where we are expecting to climb into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s.

The heat could help spark up a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Storms will be much more isolated this afternoon with the best chances in the Shoals.

The summer-like weather will continue throughout the rest of this week with more of the heat and humidity. Storm chances will increase daily, with the better chances for rain as we head on into Thursday and Friday.

That rain could actually bring a tiny bit of relief from the heat but it looks like we will stay in the upper 80s. Rain totals could potentially be between 0.50” to 2.00” which would help moisten things up after a dry stretch of weather which started in early May.

Thursday is actually the first official day of summer! If you are looking for a break from the heat I have bad news for you. This stretch of hot weather looks to continue for at least the next two weeks.

Summer is in view but it already feels like it around here. Plenty of that summer heat on the way as we move through the next 10-14 days. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/UE52yAhngV — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) June 19, 2018

