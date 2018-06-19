Brandon: More heat, humidity and afternoon storms today

The Alabama Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a Jackson County man's capital murder convictions and death sentence.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a Jackson County man's capital murder convictions and death sentence.More >>
Alabama is no stranger when it comes to the scorching summer temperatures.More >>
Alabama is no stranger when it comes to the scorching summer temperatures.More >>
Another warm & humid start to the day out there today as most of the Valley is in the low 70s yet again.More >>
Another warm & humid start to the day out there today as most of the Valley is in the low 70s yet again.More >>
In recent weeks, several high profile suicides have put a focus on mental health. Now, one UAH professor has a study showing a link between increased social media use, and isolation, which can lead to depression.More >>
In recent weeks, several high profile suicides have put a focus on mental health. Now, one UAH professor has a study showing a link between increased social media use, and isolation, which can lead to depression.More >>
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Valley is growing. With more people, more jobs and more opportunities comes more money to be made.More >>
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Valley is growing. With more people, more jobs and more opportunities comes more money to be made.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
African-American communities mark Juneteenth each year with barbecues, music, prayer, reunions and pilgrimages back to Galveston.More >>
African-American communities mark Juneteenth each year with barbecues, music, prayer, reunions and pilgrimages back to Galveston.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>