Surviving the overhaul: Experts weigh in on small business growth in Huntsville

It’s no secret that the Tennessee Valley is growing. With more people, more jobs and more opportunities comes more money to be made. The question remains, though, how does that affect small businesses.

Experts with the Chamber of Commerce believe the small business market is on track to boom.

"There's always something. There's something every day that gives more encouragement to what's happening here in Huntsville," said Claire Aiello with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Aiello believes the path to success is starting as soon as you can.

"The early bird gets the worm. The person who really wants to go after it is going to do it, but yeah, you have to make things happen for yourself,” Aiello added.

Experts say the truth is in the numbers. It’s a system called the multiplier effect. Foster Perry, the director of the UAH Small Business Development Center, broke it all down, saying for every 4,000 jobs, like what’s been slated for the Toyota-mazda plant, more than 12,000 additional ones will pop up.

"We'll see more commercial businesses as well in terms of real estate in terms of retail. In terms of professional services, such as lawyers, accountants, CPAs,” Perry said.

On any given evening, the line at Earth and Stone Pizza is out the door. Workers there say they are anticipating their business to double. It’s a sentiment shared by many other small business across the area. Experts say anyone can get in on that success, but it has to happen now.

"I've seen people move here from somewhere else and see how special we are and they've now been here for 20-25 years. So, I like seeing that and that why we'll continue to grow,” Aiello said.

