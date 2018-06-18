Florence Salvation Army getting new day program for homeless

The Florence Salvation Army and city officials are working to bring a new day program that can help homeless in the Shoals get back on their feet.

Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel said homeless people use the Florence Public Library as a safe haven to beat the heat, use the restrooms, and to sleep, which is a problem.

"There's a large population of homeless in the downtown Wilson park area. Homeless use the library, making people feel uncomfortable," said Deuel.

He said the program in the works will support people to overcome their obstacles. Opening a day program will allow them to assist people with finding a job, addiction counseling and more.

Deuel said this day program will be a resource for people who are struggling.

The city is working to get a grant to pay for the $250,000 a year.

The city plans to have the funding for the program by the end of the year.

