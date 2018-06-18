Rockets City Ale Trail

(WAFF) - Pursue your love for local craft beer by joining us, June 27, on WAFF 48 at 7pm. We will take you on a journey through the Rocket City Ale Trail. Explore local breweries, taprooms and the hottest entertainment around the Valley. Enjoy stories from many local entrepreneurs and brew masters while expanding your knowledge of craft beer. While on your journey, hear from one local couple that open two incredible taproom locations. Then, orbit to meet two rocket scientists that turned their passion for beer into a reality. Before you swing in to action at one of your favorite entertainment locations, we will let you prospect your route on the North Alabama Craft Beer Trial. During our craft beer exploration, test your brewery knowledge throughout the thirty-minute segment with beer trivia. It's mission you'll never forget.

Don't forget JUNE 27, at 7pm RIGHT HERE on WAFF 48. See how craft beer has Huntsville "HOP'in.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.?