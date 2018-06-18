Work to improve downtown Athens set to begin

Crews are beginning work in Athens to improve pedestrian safety and handicap accessibility.

The city of Athens approved the project from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) through the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The project will include signalized corner crossings to and from the courthouse, removing the middle crosswalks that are in oncoming traffic, making sidewalks wheelchair accessible, and installing energy efficient lighting.

Premiere Structures will begin work on Marion Street on June 25. From there, crews will continue to work on Market Street, Washington Street, and Jefferson Street.

The city also says that contractors will not block storefronts, but that there will be safety fencing around the work zones and that store patrons should stay away from the work areas.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson asks motorists to use caution in the downtown area while the project is underway.

