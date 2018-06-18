Police takedown leads to seizure of drugs, money, three arrests - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police takedown leads to seizure of drugs, money, three arrests

From left: Karre, Asiamah, Getty (Source: Huntsville Police Department) From left: Karre, Asiamah, Getty (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities have arrested three people on drug trafficking charges.

Huntsville police say that agents with the Madison-Morgan County STAC Team conducted a search in the parking lot of a Walmart in Madison on Friday, in which they recovered 21.8 pounds of marijuana and $11,370 in US currency.

Police say Somlak Getty, Teddy Asiamah, and Ade Karre, who are all from California, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Their bonds were each set at $150,000.

After the three were arrested, police say that someone connected to the group was alerted and told to remove an amount of drugs being held at a hotel in Macon, Georgia. Authorities in that jurisdiction were notified and executed a search, seizing an additional seven pounds of marijuana. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Body found in Madison County; may be missing woman

    Body found in Madison County; may be missing woman

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:25:57 GMT

    Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.

    More >>

    Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.

    More >>

  • Rain chances dying out tonight

    Rain chances dying out tonight

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:37:21 GMT

    Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.

    More >>

    Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.

    More >>

  • New changes in Alabama child support calculations

    New changes in Alabama child support calculations

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-18 20:30:01 GMT
    Coby Boswell discusses new amendment to Rule 32 (Source: WAFF)Coby Boswell discusses new amendment to Rule 32 (Source: WAFF)

    On June 1, 2018 the Alabama State Bar officially implemented and enforced a new amendment to Rule 32 which documents how child support is calculated. “The change effects those that are receiving third party payments which also include direct payments to the minor child on their behalf.  For instance, if you have been deemed eligible to receive social security disability payments, in some instances your minor child will also receive a payment directly to them as a result of...

    More >>

    On June 1, 2018 the Alabama State Bar officially implemented and enforced a new amendment to Rule 32 which documents how child support is calculated. “The change effects those that are receiving third party payments which also include direct payments to the minor child on their behalf.  For instance, if you have been deemed eligible to receive social security disability payments, in some instances your minor child will also receive a payment directly to them as a result of...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly