Police takedown leads to seizure of drugs, money, three arrests

Authorities have arrested three people on drug trafficking charges.

Huntsville police say that agents with the Madison-Morgan County STAC Team conducted a search in the parking lot of a Walmart in Madison on Friday, in which they recovered 21.8 pounds of marijuana and $11,370 in US currency.

Police say Somlak Getty, Teddy Asiamah, and Ade Karre, who are all from California, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Their bonds were each set at $150,000.

After the three were arrested, police say that someone connected to the group was alerted and told to remove an amount of drugs being held at a hotel in Macon, Georgia. Authorities in that jurisdiction were notified and executed a search, seizing an additional seven pounds of marijuana.

