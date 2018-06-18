Man arrested following Decatur theft investigation - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man arrested following Decatur theft investigation

Christopher Barber (Source: Decatur Police Department) Christopher Barber (Source: Decatur Police Department)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

An investigation into an alleged theft has led to one man's arrest. 

Decatur police say that a manager with Buddy’s Home Furnishings filed a report involving stolen property that was rented from the business.

The manager reported that Christopher Barber had rented multiple items from the business, but that Barber had posted some the rented property on his Facebook page for sale.

Detective T. Jones began an investigation into the case and found that Barber had made an initial down payment on the property, but had not made any monthly payments.

Barber was arrested on June 16 by Hartselle police on charges unrelated to the investigation and was transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Upon making bond for that arrest, Barber was transferred to the Decatur Police Department, where he met with Detective Jones. He was then transported back to the Morgan County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Body found in Madison County; may be missing woman

    Body found in Madison County; may be missing woman

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:25:57 GMT

    Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.

    More >>

    Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.

    More >>

  • Rain chances dying out tonight

    Rain chances dying out tonight

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:37:21 GMT

    Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.

    More >>

    Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.

    More >>

  • New changes in Alabama child support calculations

    New changes in Alabama child support calculations

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-18 20:30:01 GMT
    Coby Boswell discusses new amendment to Rule 32 (Source: WAFF)Coby Boswell discusses new amendment to Rule 32 (Source: WAFF)

    On June 1, 2018 the Alabama State Bar officially implemented and enforced a new amendment to Rule 32 which documents how child support is calculated. “The change effects those that are receiving third party payments which also include direct payments to the minor child on their behalf.  For instance, if you have been deemed eligible to receive social security disability payments, in some instances your minor child will also receive a payment directly to them as a result of...

    More >>

    On June 1, 2018 the Alabama State Bar officially implemented and enforced a new amendment to Rule 32 which documents how child support is calculated. “The change effects those that are receiving third party payments which also include direct payments to the minor child on their behalf.  For instance, if you have been deemed eligible to receive social security disability payments, in some instances your minor child will also receive a payment directly to them as a result of...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly