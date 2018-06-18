Man arrested following Decatur theft investigation

Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.More >>
Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.More >>
On June 1, 2018 the Alabama State Bar officially implemented and enforced a new amendment to Rule 32 which documents how child support is calculated. “The change effects those that are receiving third party payments which also include direct payments to the minor child on their behalf. For instance, if you have been deemed eligible to receive social security disability payments, in some instances your minor child will also receive a payment directly to them as a result of...More >>
On June 1, 2018 the Alabama State Bar officially implemented and enforced a new amendment to Rule 32 which documents how child support is calculated. “The change effects those that are receiving third party payments which also include direct payments to the minor child on their behalf. For instance, if you have been deemed eligible to receive social security disability payments, in some instances your minor child will also receive a payment directly to them as a result of...More >>
Crews are beginning work in Athens to improve pedestrian safety and handicap accessibility.More >>
Crews are beginning work in Athens to improve pedestrian safety and handicap accessibility.More >>
An investigation into an alleged theft has led to one man's arrest.More >>
An investigation into an alleged theft has led to one man's arrest.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.More >>
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>