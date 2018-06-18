Man arrested following Decatur theft investigation

An investigation into an alleged theft has led to one man's arrest.

Decatur police say that a manager with Buddy’s Home Furnishings filed a report involving stolen property that was rented from the business.

The manager reported that Christopher Barber had rented multiple items from the business, but that Barber had posted some the rented property on his Facebook page for sale.

Detective T. Jones began an investigation into the case and found that Barber had made an initial down payment on the property, but had not made any monthly payments.

Barber was arrested on June 16 by Hartselle police on charges unrelated to the investigation and was transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Upon making bond for that arrest, Barber was transferred to the Decatur Police Department, where he met with Detective Jones. He was then transported back to the Morgan County Jail.

