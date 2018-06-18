Committee trying to reach Decatur residents still in need after storm

A local committee is trying to reach Decatur residents who still need help to recover from the April 3 storm.

“We’re really in the assessment phase right now,” said local businessman Wade Dinsmore, co-chair of the Decatur-Morgan Long-Term Recovery Committee. “We’re not sure how many damages we’ll be called to help with.

“Our goal is to help homeowners who live in homes that were damaged and renters who had unexpected expenses due to having to relocate on extremely short notice,” Dinsmore said. “We want these people to get back to a new normal where they are safe and don’t have to worry about rain coming down on their heads.”

The other co-chair is Kim Carr, a longtime disaster assistance worker.

