Rain chances dying out tonight

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening and should quiet down after sunset.

Skies will clear overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. Patchy fog is possible near bodies of water and sheltered valleys.

Tuesday stays hot and is likely our best chance of not seeing any storms popping up.

Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the lower 90s with scattered storms in the afternoon.

Friday into Saturday will also bring a better chance of pop-up thunderstorms,

Sunday should have a few isolated storms.

This hot pattern will stay through the weekend and for the foreseeable future. It is June after all.

