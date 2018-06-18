Brandon: Temps in the 90s with humidity and afternoon storms

The hot pattern will stay through the weekend and for the foreseeable future.

More warmth and humidity out there to start the day today, and we will continue to see the heat and humidity as we head on into the afternoon today. Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday afternoon.

Things should stay mostly sunny for most of your Monday, but with some scattered thunderstorms picking up after lunch.

High temperatures today back into the low to mid-90s, but it will feel closer to the upper 90s & triple digits with that heat index. The best chance for rain today looks to be east of I-65 towards Sand Mountain.

This wave of heat will continue throughout the rest of the week, as will our summer-like storm chances. Expect sunshine during the mornings and then a lot of heat during the afternoons which could help spark up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances look to pick up by the end of the week. Each one of the next 10 days expected to be into the low 90s.

Thursday is the first official day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but boy it feels like summer came to North Alabama about a month ago.

