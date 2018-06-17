Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway might cause delays

Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville might cause some delays.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says that the inside southbound lanes of South Memorial Parkway will be closed from Logan Drive/Lily Flagg Road to Whitesburg Drive/Cameron Road beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.

ALDOT says motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48