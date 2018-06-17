Pedestrian struck by train in Huntsville

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. (Source: WAFF)

An intense rescue took place in Huntsville on Sunday as police and fire officials tried to get to a man that was hit by a train.

The incident happened near the train tracks just west of I-565 and Jordan Lane. The man was struck around 7:45 a.m.

The Norfolk Southern train engineer made the initial 911 call, but rescue crews had a hard time getting to the location of the man that had been struck by the train. They had to create a pulley system and hoist the man up the steep embankment to a stretcher.

South District Chief David Whitman said firefighters had to lift the victim about 75 feet up concrete and that they had to access the victim from the overpass.

It took roughly 12-15 officials pulling to get the man up the hill.

Whitman says it was a team effort to get to the victim, with help from multiple units, including Huntsville police, HEMSI, and Huntsville Fire & Rescue. He also says that the prognosis for the victim was good when he was transported to the hospital, despite serious injuries.

"This morning was the perfect example of everybody working together to reach a successful outcome to a very bad situation," says Whitman.

We are continuing to work to get more information on this incident.

