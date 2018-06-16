Suspect in teen's murder also facing drug charges

Madison County court documents state Israel Gonzalez Palomino, one of two men facing murder charges for the death of thirteen-year-old Mariah Lopez, is also facing a meth trafficking charge from May.

The Huntsville Police Department arrested Palomino on May 8 in possession of 34 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested on the 3000 block of Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.

Authorities took him to the Madison County Jail, where he faced a $10,000 bond before bonding out.

The documents state he lived on the 3000 block of Squaw Valley Drive in Huntsville but did not list any employment.

Dorothy Schmidt is representing the 34-year-old man as a public defender. Madison County Assistant District Attorney James Tolleson is representing the state in the case. Neither were available for an interview.

The preliminary hearing for Palomino is scheduled for July 18 at 9:30 a.m. He was arrested on Thursday in relation to the Lopez death. He faces a murder charge and drug possession as a result of that arrest.

?The Huntsville Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Deputies also arrested 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar Friday morning for murder in relation to the Lopez death.

