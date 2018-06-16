Suspect in teen's murder also facing drug charges

Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
An 18-year old is in Huntsville Hospital after being shot at least four times Monday night.More >>
The School of Music at the University of Alabama Huntsville has new cutting edge technology that's changing the way its students learn piano. It's also setting a new benchmark for music education in the U. S.More >>
About 30 members of Huntsville's black community gathered Saturday to learn about a recent court ruling that could open the door to thousands of dollars in federal loans.More >>
Madison County court documents state Israel Gonzalez Palomino, one of two men facing murder charges for the death of thirteen-year-old Mariah Lopez, is also facing a meth trafficking charge from May.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
