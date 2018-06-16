Black farmers association raises awareness of court case at Von Braun Center

About 30 members of Huntsville's black community gathered Saturday to learn about a recent court ruling that could open the door to thousands of dollars in federal loans.

Thomas Burrell, the president of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association of America, spoke at the Von Braun Center on a October 2017 order against the USDA.

Burrell's association brought a lawsuit against the USDA over racially discriminate lending practices. The court denied a USDA motion to dismiss the case.

The order does not rule on the lawsuit or prevent the USDA from continuing the alleged discriminatory practices. The lawsuit over the practices is still being litigated.

Burrell is traveling the south to raise awareness of the court case, and increase the number of African-American applications for the federal farming loans.

