Funeral set for WWII pilot missing since 1944 crash

By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An American pilot is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery more than 70 years after he crashed on a Pacific island during World War II.
Second Lt. Robert Keown was flying a P-38 aircraft that went down in Papua New Guinea in 1944.
Relatives never knew what happened to him until November. That's when genetic testing confirmed that remains found years ago on the island were his.
Keown will be buried Friday with full honors.
Nieces and nephews are the closest remaining relatives to attend the funeral of Keown, who grew up near Atlanta in Lawrenceville, Georgia, before moving to Scottsboro, Alabama.
His father died in 1937 and his mother in 1979. Keown's two brothers also died while he was missing, the most recent in 2015.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
An 18-year old is in Huntsville Hospital after being shot at least four times Monday night.More >>
An 18-year old is in Huntsville Hospital after being shot at least four times Monday night.More >>
Highs will climb back into the low-mid 90s each day with oppressive humidity returning to the forecast.More >>
Highs will climb back into the low-mid 90s each day with oppressive humidity returning to the forecast.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
An American pilot is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery more than 70 years after he crashed on a Pacific island during World War II.More >>
An American pilot is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery more than 70 years after he crashed on a Pacific island during World War II.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>