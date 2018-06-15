Tuscumbia hosts 'Chunk the Junk' cleanup Saturday

A city-wide clean-up day that seeks to bring together residents, civic and church groups, businesses, Boy Scouts, non-profit organizations and even political campaigns is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The goal of the second annual "Chunk the Junk" is to clean littered rights of way and improve the appearance of the city.

Read more at the Times Daily.

Residents are asked to meet at 8 a.m. in the gravel parking lot across from the Tuscumbia Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48