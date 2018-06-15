US 43, Lauderdale 47 intersection to be closed for a month

As work continues to four-lane U.S. 43 to the Tennessee state line, the much-used intersection at Lauderdale 47 will be closed for a month.

Adam Sandlin, Alabama Department of Transportation District 1 construction manager, said the intersection will be closed beginning today.

He said it is necessary to allow contractors to realign the road as a part of the U.S. 43 project.

Read more at the Times Daily.

Sandlin said he expects the work to take about a month to complete.

