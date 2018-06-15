Riverwalk Marina repairs waiting on bids, insurance estimate

Operations at Riverwalk Marina continue despite slow progress being made on repairing areas of the marina damaged in the April 3 storm.

Steve Conner, the owner of the marina, said he has two different companies working on bids to rebuild A dock. Conner also said the insurance company has not given him an estimate on how much storm damage it will cover.

“It’s just going slower than we want it to,” he said.

He said the storm damaged 75 percent of A dock when the wind pushed B dock into it. The National Weather Service said wind from the storm reached 70 to 75 mph.

