City employee's termination upheld by Personnel Board

More than a year after her initial dismissal, the Personnel Board on Thursday upheld Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to terminate the employment of Decatur Youth Services senior office administrator Carolyn Tiggs.

Tiggs, a 22-year employee with the city, was fired in May 2017 for an alleged statement she made at DYS on April 25, 2017, that she would “bring a gun up in here.”

Read more at the Decatur Daily .

At her April 2018 termination hearing, Tiggs claimed she was joking and she has never owned a gun.

