Forestry agency takes truck back from North Courtland

A state Forestry Commission official said North Courtland’s volunteer fire department didn't meet a deadline to convert a former military truck to a brush fire truck, and it was taken back last month.

Greg Wood, volunteer fire assistance coordinator with the Alabama Forestry Commission, said North Courtland was given seven months to convert the truck. The town gave up possession May 30, Wood said.

He said the M1078 light vehicle needed to be painted either red, lime green or white, housed in a freeze-free building and equipped to fight fires.

