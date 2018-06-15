American Airline flights canceled due to glitch

Thousands of American Airlines travelers had their plans up-ended by a computer glitch Thursday night.

About 275 flights were canceled. Around 120 of those flights were out of the airline's hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Airlines says the problem stemmed from a glitch with its regional carrier, PSA Airlines.

Right now they're working with passengers on hotel accommodations and rescheduling flights.

And If you're leaving from Huntsville International Airport and flying to Charlotte on Friday, some flights are canceled.

We checked the airport's website, and all flights up until around 2:15 on Friday afternoon are showing a status of canceled.

As for arrivals, flights look to be on schedule starting at 1:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

