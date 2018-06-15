Lawsuit: Death caused by poor health care at Morgan jail

Depositions begin this month in a federal wrongful death claim by the family of an inmate who allegedly died because of inadequate care by contracted health care providers at the Morgan County Jail.

“Systemically these correctional health care providers save money by delaying expensive care,” said the plaintiff’s lawyer, Hank Sherrod of Florence, this week. “Sometimes they can do that and maybe somebody suffers but nobody dies. If they roll the dice enough times, bad stuff can happen.”

Read more at the Decatur Daily .

The complaint alleges Vanuelas Nicholas Martinez died April 21, 2015, at Decatur Morgan Hospital shortly after being transported there from the Morgan County Jail. Martinez’s sister alleges two different health care providers hired by the county — Southern Health Partners Inc. and Quality Correctional Health Care Inc. — tried to cut costs and in the process provided substandard care.

