AL teen to race again at Huntsville Speedway

If you've never been to the Huntsville Speedway, you need to do it.

A ton of hard racing and guys and ladies young and old are competing for the love of the sport. And you never know, you may say you watched the next big thing.

That may be the case for 14-year-old Jo Jo Wilkinson. She won her first late model race.

The Hueytown High School student is the daughter of John Boy Wilkinson from the famed Alabama Gang. She will return to action in two weeks here in the Valley.

This weekend you have Open wheel Modifieds and Sportsman and a big race in the Buzz Division.

The green flag drops Saturday night at 7 o'clock.

