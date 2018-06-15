High heat, humidity throughout weekend

Your weekend forecast is looking hot, hot, hot! Highs will climb back into the low-mid 90s each day with oppressive humidity returning to the forecast. Plan on plenty of water and sunscreen for Father's Day weekend as feels like temperatures climb into the triple digits each day.

[CLICK TO WATCH NEWSCASTS]

Isolated pop-up thunderstorms will be possible each day.

Hot and humid weather with hit or miss storms will last into next week as a ridge of high pressure builds in and traps Gulf moisture underneath it.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48