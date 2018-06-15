Eric: Scattered storms continue through the evening

The hot pattern will stay through the weekend and for the foreseeable future.

Scattered thunderstorms will linger into the later evening hours.

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning are all possible. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid again with mostly sunny skies and a heat index near 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Tuesday stays hot and is likely our best chance of not seeing any storms popping up. Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the lower 90s with scattered storms in the afternoon.

