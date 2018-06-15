Eric: High temps expected for Father's Day

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible through the evening. Conditions will stay warm and muggy with lows falling into the lower 70s.

Father’s Day Sunday will be just as hot and humid with a heat index around 100 degrees, clouds will increase throughout the day with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning are all possible with any Sunday storms. The hot and humid pattern will stay through the work week with daily highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Each day has a chance of rain and thunderstorms, but the best chances will be Wednesday and Friday.

