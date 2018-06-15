Brandon: Temps in 90s with a heat index expected to reach triple digits

It is another warm and sticky morning across the Tennessee Valley. Some areas of patchy fog once again this morning but overall not as bad as yesterday and not widespread. The heat will be back in full force today.

As we head into the afternoon our high temperatures are expected to make the low to mid-90s across the Valley. The heat index is expected to make the triple digits, maybe even close to 105°.

Wind from the north today should help with the humidity levels, keeping them a little lower than every other day for this weekend, but it will still be muggy. We'll have another chance for isolated storms today, but they won't be widespread.

Fog is an issue yet again this morning. Northeast Alabama, the Shoals, and Middle Tennessee are all seeing very low visibility this morning! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/UJntrjkAcq — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) June 15, 2018

That atmospheric heater will be on full blast this weekend as Mother Nature brings us more of the 90s and humidity for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated storm chances are possible both days, but it will not be widespread and not everyone will see the rain.

But everyone will see the heat with temps in the 90s! Combined, the heat and humidity will have our feels-like temperature will once again towards the 100-degree mark.

The heat looks to continue in the early part of next week as the low 90s look likely towards Thursday of next week. That is the first official day of summer.

