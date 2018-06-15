Woman shot in NW Huntsville

Huntsville police confirm a woman was shot Thursday night.

Police responded to a call in the 600 block of Kennan Road at about 10:20 p.m. They found the victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Police believe it may have been a domestic incident.

A person of interest is being questioned.

