Photo of lightning strike at Alabama golf course goes viral

A photo from the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville is gaining traction online. It shows what happened after lightning hit the green Tuesday night.

The lightning strike hit the 16th hole that hit the green on the golf course during Tuesday's thunderstorms. It's called a Lichtenberg figure, which is basically a tree branching of the electricity going through the ground. The photo shows that even though the direct lightning bolt hit at a certain spot, the electricity still spanned out, spreading across the ground.

This is why, no matter what, even if you're not struck by the bolt itself, you still have that potential to get struck by lightning if you're outdoors. So when thunder roars, go indoors.

Oh Mother Nature! The green on #16 on the Highlands course got struck by lightning last night. Don't worry it's still playable just a wicked pattern!

-Photo by: Brad Wichmann pic.twitter.com/o4VhK8yNHE — RTJ Hampton Cove (@RTJ_HamptonCove) June 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48