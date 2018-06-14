Grand reopening of Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne

With the snip of a ribbon, the boys from Fort Payne celebrated the grand reopening of their renovated museum Wednesday evening at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne just in time for their annual fan appreciation weekend.

This is the first major renovation since it opened in 1985. The new museum features a guitar-shape layout with areas of achievement for each member of the group Alabama. Fans now have the chance to see more memorabilia than ever before.

Lead singer Randy Owen says he is especially proud of all the personal items each of the guys contributed.

“I tried to put as much stuff I could about me as growing up. And, you know, my family and my grandparents and great-grandparents. And where I really came from, you know. So that was important to me,” said Owen.

“To have copies of some of the songs that I was lucky enough to write. And, you know, where I scribbled and scribbled stuff out. That will be an ongoing thing. I actually found all the number one songs that I wrote. Actually the real handwritten copies of them. And they’ll be copies of those put in here from time to time. And of course they’ll be changed out,” added Owen.

The museum reopens to the public June 14 at 9 a.m. Admission to the museum is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1.50 for children under 12.

