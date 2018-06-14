Decatur police searching for man accused of forging checks

Decatur police need your help finding a man accused of forging checks.

In April, John Derrick Coyle presented numerous checks to multiple financial institutions in Decatur, according to police. It was later determined that the checks were stolen and forged.

Coyle currently has multiple warrants for his arrest. As the investigation continues, more charges are possible from other police jurisdictions.

Information from the public to help locate the whereabouts of the suspect can be directed to 256-341-4660.

