Scottsboro celebrates being named to Main Street program

The city of Scottsboro is celebrating being named to the Main Street program.

The goal is to transform downtown for the better but it's not going to happen overnight.

The event kicked off with a community celebration breakfast on the courthouse square Thursday morning before the actual 5 pm kickoff at Unclaimed Baggage.

Scottsboro now joins area cities like Fort Payne and Gadsden who have seen their downtowns grow and thrive through the state program. City officials say the goal is to get new restaurants and businesses in to revitalize the downtown area.

It's also something the community plays a role in come July.

READ MORE

"The main street staff will actually be here in Scottsboro. They will be conducting community wide surveys. We will have a community visioning session so that just gives the community a chance to come and share their ideas, their opinions with the main street staff so all of those will be taken into consideration and then and our plan will then be put together from there," said Scottsboro marketing coordinator Meg Nippers.

The location and times for the communitywide meetings in July have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48